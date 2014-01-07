Police seek ID of Brooklyn jogger in coma

Police are seeking the identity of a man who collapsed in Prospect Park last week. The man, about 60 years …

Police are seeking the identity of a man who collapsed in Prospect Park last week.

The man, about 60 years old, was transported Dec. 29 at 10:30 p.m. to Methodist Hospital, where he has been in a coma in an intensive care unit, according to police and fire officials. The hospital notified the NYPD about the unidentified patient two days later, an NYPD spokesman said.

The NYPD said the only item in his possession was an asthma pump without any identifying information. The man, described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, was wearing blue jogging pants, a jacket, and a pair of black size 9-and-a-half adidas sneakers when he was found.