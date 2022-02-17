A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the leg after getting into a dispute with another man while riding the Brooklyn-bound L train on Thursday afternoon, according to police sources.

On Feb. 17, officers from the 13th Precinct responded to a report around 2 pm of a stabbing on the L train. According to police sources, a 22-year-old man got into a heated argument with another passenger in his 40s before the older man stabbed the victim in the leg. The suspect fled the train on 14 Street and 1st Avenue, while the victim remained on the subway car until Bedford Avenue where he filed a report.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital sustaining a non-life-threatening wound.

Police cordoned off the Brooklyn-bound L train station on 1st Avenue and could be observed shining flashlights onto the tracks and into a nearby trash can as they searched for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.