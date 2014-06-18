Police seek subway flasher

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 42-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl on the No. 5 train last month.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, followed the pair into the southbound 5 train at the Eastchester/Dyre Ave. station just before 11 a.m. on May 11. He exposed himself to the victims and then fled the train at the Gun Hill Road station, police said.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect, taken by subway surveillance cameras, but he was wearing a pulled-down hat that obscured his face. The suspect is described as about 6-foot-6 and weighing 245 pounds.