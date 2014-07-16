NYPD seek subway slugger who attacked deaf man

The NYPD Wednesday released a photo of a man accused pummeling a 44-year-old deaf man on an F train in Brooklyn last week.

The suspect, a 50- to 60-year-old man, allegedly punched the victim repeatedly in the face while they rode a southbound F train around 4 p.m. on July 7. An NYPD spokesman said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was able to get off the train at the 18th Avenue station in Kensington, while the suspect stayed behind, the NYPD said. The victim was treated for a busted bottom lip at Maimonides Medical Center, according to police.

The photo of the suspect — taken by a witness — shows him wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.