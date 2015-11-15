Police seek suspect in TD Bank robbery in Bay Ridge

Police say they’re looking for a man who robbed a Bay Ridge bank Saturday afternoon.

The NYPD says the suspect walked into a TD Bank at 8206 Fifth Ave. at around 4 p.m., then showed the bank teller a gun that was tucked into his waistband.

Cops say the bank teller complied with the suspect’s demand for cash, and he made off with $3,029.

The suspect, pictured above, is 5-feet-10-inches or 6-feet tall, and he weighs about 190 pounds, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.