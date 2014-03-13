Police seeking phony repairman who burglarized Bronx home

The thief made off with $120 in cash and $4,100 worth of jewelry.

Police have released a sketch of a burglar who posed as a repairman to swipe cash and jewelry from a 75-year-old Throgs Neck woman’s home.

The woman, who lives near Lafayette and Vincent avenues, told police she let the suspect inside because she was expecting a repairman from a boiler company, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the suspect brought her into the boiler room while an accomplice entered her home and ransacked valuables from her dresser drawers.

The thieves made off with $120 in cash and $4,100 worth of jewelry, including wedding bands, rings and necklaces, according to police. The phony repairman was in his 50s and sporting a black mustache and sunglasses.