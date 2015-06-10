Police shoot and kill Bronx man who shot at girlfriend

This was the second police-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

NYPD officers outside 2000 Valentine Ave. in the Bronx where a man, 19, who assaulted a woman with a gun inside a fourth-floor apartment, was shot by responding officers after he pointed the gun at them on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. Photo Credit: Dillon Burke

Police shot and killed a man in the Bronx Wednesday morning who they say shot at his ex-girlfriend, the second police-involved shooting in less than 24 hours. The man, who was identified as 19-year-old Isiah Hampton, was found pacing inside a Bronx apartment near the Mount Hope area at about 8 a.m., police said.

Police told Hampton to come out, but he ran to the bedroom and closed the door. A 19-year-old woman then started screaming for help inside.

Police forced the door open and found Hampton holding a gun to his ex-girlfriend’s head. She managed to break free of him and ran, but Hampton is then accused of pointing the gun at the officers.

Hampton had tried to fire at least three times at the woman, but the gun misfired, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said at an unrelated news conference. He said the officers acted in an “exceptional manner” and said they saved the woman’s life.

A sergeant and one officer fired multiple times, striking Hampton, police said. A .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the apartment.

The ex-girlfriend was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be treated for a graze wound to her shoulder and bruises on her face. Hampton was taken to St. Barnabas, where he as pronounced dead.

The officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for ringing in their ears, police said.

In the previous police-involved shooting, one of two plan-clothed Special Victims Unit detectives shot a 26-year-old man in the torso at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday after they allegedly saw him chasing a 21-year-old man in East Harlem.

The suspect, Wilvinson Diaz, was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. He was later charged with several offenses, including attempted murder, felony assault, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.