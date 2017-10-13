A police officer shot and critically wounded a man armed with a gun -- later determined to be a BB gun -- in East Flatbush Thursday night, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to a call about a 19-year-old man with a gun at a deli on the corner of Church Avenue and East 34th Street shortly after 10 p.m., Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

The officers tried to take him into custody, but he fled north on 34th Street with the weapon in his hand, police said.

“One police officer discharged one round, which struck the suspect in the leg,” Monahan said.

The man continued to flee, but officers caught up to him at an apartment building on East 34th Street, near Linden Boulevard, police said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center and was in critical condition.

There’s been a police involved shooting in Brooklyn. Expect police presence near E. 34 St. & Linden Blvd. for investigation. More when avail pic.twitter.com/LIBL9ofTHk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 13, 2017

The BB gun was recovered at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the suspect was doing with the gun in the deli. He has multiple prior arrests, most of which are sealed, police said.