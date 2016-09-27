Police shoot man wanted for assault in Bed-Stuy, NYPD says

Javon Shipman, 36, drove onto the sidewalk toward a detective approaching his car, police said.

Police shot Javon Shipman, 36, in the shoulder after he tried to resist arrest in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, on Sept. 27, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Instagram user arlo.dood

A 36-year-old man was shot by cops after he resisted arrest in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

Javon Shipman, who was wanted for an assault charge, was parked in his car on Vernon Avenue, between Tompkins and Marcy avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9 a.m., cops said.

Four members of the Brooklyn North Warrant Squad approached Shipman’s car. An officer and detective were on foot and the two others were in an unmarked van, police said. As they approached, Shipman drove onto the sidewalk toward the detective, they said.

The officer on foot then fired once at Shipman, hitting him in the left shoulder.

Shipman struck the side of a building with his car and continued to drive toward Marcy Avenue, police said. Cops followed him and were able to take him into custody at Tompkins and Gates avenues.

Police also recovered narcotics in Shipman’s vehicle.

Shipman was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for observation, but no officers were injured.