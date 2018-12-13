Armed man shot by police in the Bronx, NYPD says

The man pointed his gun at the officers, the chief of patrol said.

A shooting suspect was shot by police when he pointed his gun at officers in the Bronx Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

The officers were on a routine patrol on White Plains Road in Wakefield at about 7:50 p.m. when they heard three to five gunshots, Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said. When they got out of their vehicle, they saw a 24-year-old man with a silver revolver on White Plains Road, between St. Ouen Street and Cranford Avenue.

The officers yelled at the man to drop the gun, but he pointed it at them, Harrison said.

One of the officers then fired one round at the suspect, striking him in the torso. The man fled, running about 200 feet before collapsing, Harrison said. He was then taken into custody and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he is in stable condition.

UPDATE (3/4): The male subject pointed his firearm at the officers.



One of the officers discharged 1 round, striking the subject in the torso.



Below is a picture of the firearm recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/UpsdklpUjs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

The officers later found a man, believed to be shot by the suspect, on White Plains Road, Harrison said. The man, whose age was not immediately known, had a gunshot wound to his arm and was in critical condition at Jacobi.

The police officers were not injured.

The suspect’s gun was recovered from the scene.