A man armed with a gun was shot by an NYPD officer Sunday after he appeared to be breaking into a car in the Bronx, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was approached by officers near West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in Highbridge at about 6:50 p.m. after he broke the right rear window of a white BMW parked on Summit Avenue, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The officers questioned him and he showed them keys that were not for the vehicle, Monahan said.

When the officers put the man under arrest, he began to struggle. In a video obtained by NY1, the man is seen on the ground with two officers over him. He can be heard saying, “This is my vehicle.”

During the struggle, the man pulled out a loaded gun, pointed it at one of the officers and said, “I have a gun, [expletive], die,” Monahan said.

The officer then shot the man twice, hitting him in the torso and hip. The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was in stable condition.

Both officers were wearing body cameras that captured the incident, Monahan said.

The suspect’s gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The officers were not injured and the investigation is ongoing.