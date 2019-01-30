News NYPD investigating police-involved shooting in Brooklyn The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police and fire officials said. The NYPD responded to a police-involved shooting near Van Siclen and New Lots avenues in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, a spokesman said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated January 30, 2019 7:57 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man was shot by police Wednesday evening in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesman said. The shooting happened near Van Siclen and New Lots avenues just before 6:30 p.m., the NYPD said. The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police and fire officials said. Police were urging people to steer clear of the area as they investigated the shooting. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.