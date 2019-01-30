LATEST PAPER
The NYPD responded to a police-involved shooting near Van Siclen and New Lots avenues in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, a spokesman said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A man was shot by police Wednesday evening in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesman said.

The shooting happened near Van Siclen and New Lots avenues just before 6:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police and fire officials said.

Police were urging people to steer clear of the area as they investigated the shooting.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

