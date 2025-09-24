BREAKING: Police shooting at Penn Station after off-duty cop involved in robbery, sources say

An off-duty NYPD officer allegedly shot a man who attempted to rob her in Midtown on Wednesday night, sources reported.

An off-duty NYPD officer allegedly shot a man who attempted to rob her in Midtown on Wednesday night, sources reported.

While details are still emerging, sources familiar with the apparent police shooting say a female off-duty cop was traveling home after her shift with her husband — also an off-duty officer — inside the transit hub at around 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 24 when a man attempted to rob them.

The robbery attempt happened near the platform between tracks 18 and 19 of the Long Island Rail Road, according to information on the Citizen app.

During the robbery, sources said, the female officer fired her handgun, striking the suspect.

Sources close to the investigation said the suspected robber, a 32-year-old man with a rap sheet that included five other arrests, was hit in the arm and abdomen. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital; he is expected to recover from his injuries. Charges are pending at this time.

Neither the officer nor her husband was believed to have been injured, it was reported. An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.