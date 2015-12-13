Police shot armed suspect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NYPD says

One of the officers shot the 20-year-old suspect in the shoulder, the NYPD said.

An officer shot an armed suspect on Friday in Fort Greene, authorities said.

Uniformed officers were on patrol at the Walt Whitman Houses just before 8 p.m. when shots rang out near Park Avenue and Cumberland Walk, police said.

Cops said that they spotted the armed suspect on Cumberland Walk, where the suspect jumped a fence. One of the officers shot the 20-year-old suspect in the shoulder, according to police. Cops said they recovered a Kel Tec .9mm gun from the scene.

The suspect is in police custody at Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said. Cops involved in the incident were taken to Methodist Hospital for observation.