Police still looking for Brooklyn teen Tanaya Copeland’s killer

She was stabbed in East New York.

Police are still looking for someone who stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Tanaya Copeland suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso just before 10:30 Friday night, police said. She was found on the sidewalk by someone driving by near a rail yard by Stanley Avenue and Linwood Street.

Police said Copeland was about a dozen blocks from her East New York home.

There are no suspects in the case, police said.

Copeland was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.