Police still looking for Brooklyn teen Tanaya Copeland’s killer

Alison Fox
June 1, 2014
She was stabbed in East New York.

Police are still looking for someone who stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Tanaya Copeland suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso just before 10:30 Friday night, police said. She was found on the sidewalk by someone driving by near a rail yard by Stanley Avenue and Linwood Street.

Police said Copeland was about a dozen blocks from her East New York home.

There are no suspects in the case, police said.

Copeland was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

