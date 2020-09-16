Giuliani says Carranza ‘belongs in Cuba’ in racist remark while seeking support of GOP leadership

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza – the Arizona-born grandson of Mexican immigrants – was told that he “belongs in Cuba” by none other than former Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning during a press conference in which the Manhattan Republican Party unveiling its two-year proposal to improve the city.

Giuliani pitched adding 9,000 more cops to NYPD as part of the plan to boost the city’s recovery from COVID-19, which has been accompanied by a crime wave mostly involving shooting in Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The former two-term mayor and current personal attorney to President Donald Trump said the GOP would also aim to cut property taxes and solve the ongoing crisis of homelessness through this plan — which was served up with a heavy dose of criticism of current Mayor Bill de Blasio and the head of the Department of Education.

“So I say to the people of New York, you’ve got to sit back and say to ourselves, ‘We made a big mistake. We voted for him twice or we didn’t show up to vote because very few people showed up – we made a very big mistake with Bill de Blasio,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani then turned his attention to Carranza.

“You only get a certain opportunity to give children a good education and for some of these kids, it’s going to be blown forever because he is the mayor and because he has a chancellor that belongs in Cuba,” Giuliani said, as reported in the Daily News.

Melissa Russo of NBC New York had reported in a tweet that Giuliani had told Carranza should “go back to Cuba.”

Also speaking at the press conference hosted by the Women’s Republican Club was John Catsimatidis and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa who went after Council Speaker Corey Johnson calling him a “carpet-bagger” from Massachusetts and railing against “hipsters and millennials.”

In reality, Johnson, 38, moved to New York at age 19 and went on to become active in local causes. Prior to becoming a City Councilman, Johnson was elected as chair of Manhattan Community Board 4.

This is racist and vile. Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace. https://t.co/aIGFtZqPBo — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) September 16, 2020

De Blasio took Giuliani’s accusations with dismissively, calling into question the mental stability his predecessor and attorney representing President Donald Trump.

“I think he has amnesia. I think he’s out of touch with reality. I think we’ve seen more and more Rudy Giuliani become unhinged, and I’m just not waiting around to hear what he thinks. We have the greatest police force in the country,” de Blasio said. “Up to this pandemic, this police force had driven down crime year after year after year. They’ve been dealing with a perfect storm and yet they’re fighting back really valiantly. But, unlike in Giuliani’s time, this police force works with the people in New York City, works with the neighborhoods, listens to people and tries to create unity and common cause with the people in the neighborhoods of the city. And that’s what’s going to work in the long haul.”