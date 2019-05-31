NewsPolitics AOC bartends in Queens in support of One Fair Wage for tipped workers The congresswoman returns to her bartending roots at a Queens restaurant in support of increased minimum wage. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives at a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly May 31, 2019 2:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' bartending is about to shift from past to present. Friday afternoon, she promises to "see if my margarita+mocktail game is still on point" with an appearance behind the bar in Queens. The return to her roots is to bring attention to One Fair Wage, an effort to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers – bartenders, salon workers, et al. For an hour, Ocasio-Cortez plans to serve alongside workers in a restaurant in District 14. Earlier this week, the congresswoman took to Twitter to taunt "the silver spoon classists saying they're going to 'make AOC bartend again.'" The punchline? "You're in luck! I'll be bartending in NY-14 this week to promote a national living wage." Ocasio-Cortez plans to speak at the event as well, about the One Fair Wage policy and its aim "to improve the lives of tipped workers and their families, help professionalize the restaurant industry, support the many immigrant women that work in nail salons, and boost the economy of New York," per a news release. And, in a nod to discerning mixologists and drinkers, the congresswoman tweeted that "at the event, I will also unveil my newest platform policy: Abolish Sour Mix 2020 😉." By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 8 times Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made people say 'YASSS'Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that she likes to keep things "raw and honest" on social media. Bronx brand releases 'Knock Down the House' T-shirtThe Bronx Native shirts will be given away at "Knock Down the House" screenings across the country. AOC has her own comic book, 'New Party, Who Dis?'In her white suit, the Bronxite is "taking on the GOP establishment from within," the publisher says. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.