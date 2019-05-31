LATEST PAPER
AOC bartends in Queens in support of One Fair Wage for tipped workers

The congresswoman returns to her bartending roots at a Queens restaurant in support of increased minimum wage.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives at a House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives at a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong

By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' bartending is about to shift from past to present. Friday afternoon, she promises to "see if my margarita+mocktail game is still on point" with an appearance behind the bar in Queens.

The return to her roots is to bring attention to One Fair Wage, an effort to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers – bartenders, salon workers, et al. For an hour, Ocasio-Cortez plans to serve alongside workers in a restaurant in District 14.

Earlier this week, the congresswoman took to Twitter to taunt "the silver spoon classists saying they're going to 'make AOC bartend again.'" The punchline? "You're in luck! I'll be bartending in NY-14 this week to promote a national living wage."

Ocasio-Cortez plans to speak at the event as well, about the One Fair Wage policy and its aim "to improve the lives of tipped workers and their families, help professionalize the restaurant industry, support the many immigrant women that work in nail salons, and boost the economy of New York," per a news release.

And, in a nod to discerning mixologists and drinkers, the congresswoman tweeted that "at the event, I will also unveil my newest platform policy: Abolish Sour Mix 2020 😉."

Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012.

