Baby Trump balloon makes NYC debut

amNY.com staff
A 20-foot inflatable balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby in a diaper appeared in New York City for the first time at the Impeachment Parade in Battery Park on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Inspired by the balloon that appeared in London during Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom in July, two New Jersey men, Jim Girvan, 65, and Didier Jimenez-Castro, 30, raised money to buy six replicas and start the “Baby Trump Tour.” In addition to New York, the balloons have appeared in several cities across the country, including Houston, Texas; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Los Angeles, California.

The Impeachment Parade was organized by the groups, By the People and the People's Motorcade.

