Wondering what issues are taking center stage in your borough?

The annual state of the borough addresses, delivered by the five borough presidents, will give residents a sense of what their priorities are in 2018.

The first address will be from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz on Friday, Jan. 26. Scroll down to see when the others are set to take place and check back for updates.

Queens: Katz will give her speech Friday at 10 a.m. at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School, 35-12 35th Ave. RSVP here.

Staten Island: Borough President James Oddo has opted out of a formal state of the borough address since he took office, choosing to hold an open house instead. This year, the “Direct Connect Sunday” will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Michael J. Petrides School (building C), 715 Ocean Terrace. No RSVP required.

The Bronx: Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will deliver his address on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Bronx High School of Science, 75 West 205th St. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30 a.m. RSVP here.

Brooklyn: TBD

Manhattan: TBD