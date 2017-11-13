The city's first lady Chirlane McCray is not ruling out running for public office, according to a magazine interview with the mayor’s wife published Monday.

McCray, 62, a key policy adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio, told Cosmopolitan magazine: “I would consider running for office, but not for mayor.”

“At all levels. From city councils on up. We need women to run. I encourage women to run. So I can’t rule it out myself,” McCray told the magazine in an interview published online just days after de Blasio, 56, was re-elected to a second term as mayor.

McCray was often at de Blasio’s side at campaign events during his successful bids for mayor, public advocate and City Council. She also served as an aide to former Mayor David Dinkins, and campaigned on behalf of Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential race.

McCray told Cosmopolitan she had “no idea” what office she would likely run for, but said she would be motivated to run to counter the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

“What’s happening now is just horrifying,” McCray told the magazine. “With the people we have — with the person we have in the president’s office, with so many of the people we have in Congress — we need more progressive women in office.”

Pressed again on whether she’d run for state or local office, McCray said: “I’m not there. Four years, I’m doing this. And then we’ll figure it out.”

McCray currently serves as the chairwoman for City Hall’s philanthropic arm, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, and has been active in launching the de Blasio administration’s Thrive NYC initiative which seeks to connect New Yorkers with mental health programs.

De Blasio and McCray, who both met while working at City Hall for the Dinkins administration, have been married for 23 years, and have two children together, Dante and Chiara.