Cuomo, Molinaro agree to televised Tuesday debate

The gubernatorial candidates will face off on CBS radio and television.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, will debate Dutchess County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, will debate Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Composite photo; Charles Eckert

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his Republican opponent, Marc Molinaro, will debate Tuesday, Molinaro said Monday.

Cuomo's campaign had committed to Tuesday's date late Sunday night.

The debate will air live Tuesday on WCBS Radio at 1:30 p.m., and be broadcast at 7 p.m. on CBS television and radio stations statewide.

"Governor Cuomo dictated the rules," Molinaro said Monday.

Cuomo campaign spokeswoman Dani Lever said, "After days of ducking the debate, we’re glad Marc Molinaro has finally agreed."

Molinaro said he wants at least two debates, one in New York City and one in Buffalo, but will participate in Tuesday's debate even if Cuomo refuses to do more.

"The voters have won a victory," Molinaro said while announcing the agreement on a televised debate in New York City. "But one debate is not enough."

Molinaro said he wants a debate in Buffalo, as well.

The debate will not include any minor party candidates. A League of Women Voters forum this week seeks to include all candidates.

The candidates have sparred publicly, with Molinaro seeking a debate at any time, anywhere for months.

Cuomo abruptly called for a radio interview at 8 a.m. Saturday, but Molinaro refused. Molinaro said it was too narrow a debate for all of the state at a time when few would likely hear the exchanges. That led to a weekend of public and private discussions, culminating in Monday's agreement.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

