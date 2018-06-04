Officials and activists will rally on Monday to renew the push for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, as the act inches closer to approval by the required 38 of 50 states.

The act, first approved by Congress in 1977, ensures equal rights to all Americans regardless of sex. Illinois last week became the 37th state to ratify the act, meaning approval is needed in just one more state for the amendment to be passed.

States where the ERA remains unratified include Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri and Utah.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney will join the ERA Coalition and other advocates at the Fearless Girl statue at Broadway and Morris Street in the Financial District on Monday morning to push for the amendment.

Support for the amendment has grown recently with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. Maloney, the House sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment, also plans to hold a “shadow” hearing for the ERA on Capitol Hill later this week.

“As we see attacks on women’s rights, autonomy, and bodies every single day from the Trump Administration and the Republican Congress, passing the ERA is our strongest weapon to fight back,” Maloney said in a statement issued last week. “I’m proud to be joined my colleagues, hearing witnesses and advocates across the country to usher in a new era for the ERA.”