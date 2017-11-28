Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday in Queens that President Donald Trump is “actively considering . . . when and how” to move the American embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Trump during the presidential campaign had pledged to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

“As we speak, President Donald Trump is actively considering when and how to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Pence said Tuesday at the Queens Museum in Corona.

In June, Trump followed past presidents by signing a waiver on the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, a law requiring that the embassy be moved to Jerusalem by 1999.

The White House said Trump made the decision “to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The embassy’s location — long in Tel Aviv instead of Jerusalem, the Jewish state’s declared capital — has been a source of tension between Israel and the United States for decades, and Trump had promised in 2016 to relocate it.

Jerusalem is claimed as a capital by Jews and Palestinians. Moving the embassy, as Israel has long demanded, would all but declare the city to be Israeli territory.

Pence spoke Tuesday for about 15 minutes at the Queens Museum to commemorate the 70th anniversary — Nov. 29, 1947 — of the United Nations General Assembly vote for a resolution to partition what was then the British territory of Palestine and create the Jewish state.

The U.N.’s current headquarters wasn’t completed until 1952, and at the time the U.N. General Assembly met in the hall that now houses the museum, in Corona, located off the Grand Central Parkway.

After the 1947 vote, the Arab states’ delegation opposed the resolution, calling it “invalid” and beyond the scope of the U.N.’s charter. The Egyptian delegate to the U.N. predicted bloodshed.

Pence, who did not detail the timeline for moving the embassy, criticized the modern-day U.N. as “a forum for invective, and a forum for anti-Semitism and hatred.”

He continued, “The days of Israel-bashing at the United Nations are over.”

Pence said “our two nations stand together to confront any who dare to threaten us, most especially the menace of radical Islamic terror.” Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush avoided the phrase as incendiary to the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims.

Pence was keynote speaker at an event that almost didn’t happen.

The commemoration almost was canceled in August when the city-funded museum backed out on a deal to rent the space, Israeli’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, said at the time.

Danon said then that the museum board said the event was a “political” event banned by museum rules.

In a brief interview with Newsday before Pence’s remarks Tuesday, Danon said of the proposed embassy move: “We believe that it will happen soon.”