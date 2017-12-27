Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in Mayor Bill de Blasio when he is inaugurated for his second and final term on Monday, City Hall announced Wednesday.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are expected to attend the ceremony, scheduled for noon at the plaza in front of City Hall, de Blasio’s spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said. Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, will attend, as will de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray.

“Sen. Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people. Sen. Sanders’ progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation’s prosperity,” de Blasio said in an emailed statement. “Chirlane and I couldn’t be more excited to have Sen. Sanders and Jane Sanders with us as we work to make New York a stronger, fairer city for everyone.”

A Sanders spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the swearing in.

Four years ago, former President Bill Clinton swore in de Blasio, with Hillary Clinton nearby. De Blasio, now 56, went on to endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but months after much of the Democratic establishment, a delay that frustrated the former New York senator and secretary of state.

De Blasio, whose politics bemoaning income inequality are closer to Sanders’ than Clinton’s, reportedly came close to endorsing the Vermont senator but opted to go with Clinton as a pragmatic matter.

After casting New York City as a Dickensian “Tale of Two Cities” during his first-term candidacy, the mayor has sought to be a national leader on progressivism, traveling to speak on the subject in Iowa and Europe. He also sought to host a 2016 presidential forum that did not materialize, but to which Sanders RSVP’d, according to emails released Tuesday.

Rothenberg said the inauguration would be a “scaled-down version of prior inaugurations.” The event’s budget is estimated to be about $200,000 — paid for with “private funding,” the spokeswoman said.

Two other citywide elected officials serving their second — and final — terms in office will also be sworn in: Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“Representatives from the Christian, Jewish, and Islamic religions,” are also expected to speak during the ceremony, including Sister Aisha Al Adawiya, founder of Women In Islam, Inc.; Rev. Michael Walrond; Rabbi Michael Miller, chief executive of Jewish Community Relations Council of New York; and Father Eric Cruz, pastor and Catholic Charities Bronx Regional coordinator, according to the mayor’s office.

James said her inaugural address would focus on homelessness, housing, what she called the vanishing middle class and challenging President Donald Trump, who beat her preferred candidate, Clinton. James promised brevity, in recognition of the cold temperature.

“I’m going to be brief,” James said, “and as a result of that, I’ll get a huge applause.”