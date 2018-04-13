Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday agreed to put on hold any review of materials seized from the office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer this week after a hearing in which attorneys for the lawyer, Trump himself and porn star Stormy Daniels all weighed in.

The 90-minute hearing before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood focused on a request from Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, to have either his own team or a court-appointed special master take over from prosecutors the review of what materials seized from his office this week were protected by lawyer-client privilege.

Wood adjourned the hearing until Monday to give lawyers for Trump an opportunity to weigh in on the issue.

The reasons for the search of Cohen’s office and hotel room, based in part on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller to Manhattan prosecutors, have not been made public, but is linked in part to a $130,000 payoff Cohen made in 2016 to porn star Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep quiet about an alleged one-night stand she had with Trump.

Trump lawyer Joanna Herndon, who said she was hired on Wednesday, asked for the adjournment to give the president’s legal team time to make arguments. “This has to be done right,” she said. “…He is the President of the United States.”

Prosecutor Thomas McKay, who agreed to do nothing with the seized materials until Monday’s hearing, told Wood that Trump should get no special privileges.

“His attorney-client privilege is no stronger than anyone else who seeks legal advice,” McKay told Wood.

After giving Trump until Monday to weigh in, Wood then decided that she would resume a part of the hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, apparently to consider interests of other clients — “innocent parties” she said — whose files may have been vacuumed up in the Cohen raid.

Wood said she would likely seal that hearing from the press and public, despite objections from the New York Times, Newsday, the Associated Press and ABC.

The judge also heard a request from Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, to weigh in on the files because they likely involved her, and the judge consented. Afterwards, Avenatti said at a press conference that he wasn’t surprised at Trump’s interest in the case because longtime lawyer Cohen knew “where all the bodies were buried.”

The legal issue focuses on how to handle confidential materials seized from a lawyer. Justice Department regulations require prosecutors to have a “taint team” not involved in the underlying investigation to sift through seized materials and make sure prosecutors don’t see things that aren’t relevant or are protected by lawyer-client privilege.

That process can be tricky, because any documents that discuss crime or fraud are not protected by the privilege, and documents that are not communications about legal matters are also not protected.

Wood said the intervention of a court or special master in the process was not unprecedented, citing the prosecution of Lynne Stewart, a radical Manhattan lawyer who was charged with smuggling communications out of prison for one of her clients.

In that case, the judge said, a special master was used to sort through privilege claims instead of leaving it to prosecutors.

“The dispute before the court is who should make the decision in the first instance,” Wood said.

Herndon, Trump’s lawyer, said that after the process is resolved, the ultimate outcome on what documents are deemed unprivileged may produce new litigation.