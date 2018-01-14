In a string of tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump said the United States must only accept immigrants “who are going to make us become strong and great again,” proclaimed an immigration deal “probably dead” and said a published report misquoted him as saying he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, who used a vulgarity to describe Haiti and African nations during an Oval Office meeting on an immigration deal Thursday with Democrats and Republicans, tweeted Sunday that Democrats aren’t interested in reaching an agreement and “just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military.”

In September, the Trump administration announced it would eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects people who were illegally brought to the United States as children — so-called Dreamers — from being deported.

Critics accused Trump of racism for using the vulgarity and suggesting the United States should allow immigrants from European countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.

Trump has said he favors stopping the diversity lottery, a system that reserves visas for people from countries that have relatively few immigrants in the United States.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

It favors African countries and was part of an immigration deal Trump was negotiating with the group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers Thursday when he made his explosive comments.

In another tweet Sunday, Trump wrote: “I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries!”

A Wall Street Journal report quoting Trump saying he had a good relationship with the North Korean leader also came under attack by the president in a Sunday morning tweet.

“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea),” Trump tweeted. “Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters . . .”