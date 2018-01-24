WASHINGTON — Mayor Bill de Blasio is among a group of U.S. mayors slated to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor’s office said the 3 p.m. closed door session will focus on infrastructure funding, and coincides with a two-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The meeting marks de Blasio’s first get-together with Trump since a face-to-face meeting at Trump Tower soon after the real estate mogul won the 2016 election, and puts the Democratic mayor, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, within arms reach of a president who he has railed against for years.

De Blasio’s re-election campaign last year cast him as the antidote to the policies emanating from the Trump administration, with de Blasio promising to use local legislation and legal challenges to fight Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Last week, following the release of Trump’s physical exam results, de Blasio questioned the president’s mental fitness, telling “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, “I hope he is sane. His actions don’t suggest it.”

Trump has likewise been critical of his hometown mayor, previously calling de Blasio a “disaster” who was doing a “horrible job.”

The $13 billion Gateway Tunnel project that New York and New Jersey officials have been pushing for years is likely to come up in the infrastructure discussion, which comes amid reports that Trump will soon release his $1 trillion infrastructure spending proposal to Congress.

The Obama administration initially signed off on a 50/50 funding deal splitting the cost of new rail tunnels under the Hudson River between the federal government, New York, New Jersey and the Port Authority. In December, the Trump administration walked away from the agreement, telling local transit officials in a letter that the cost of the project adding much needed tunnels to connect Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station was higher than similar federally funded “mega projects” in other parts of the country.