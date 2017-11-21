A billionaire Democratic donor ramped up his campaign to impeach President Donald Trump with giant billboards in Times Square Monday.

Tom Steyer, a businessman and environmentalist who has donated millions to the Democratic party, launched a petition last month to demand Congress take steps to impeach Trump.

The ads in Times Square direct people to needtoimpeach.com to sign the petition, which has gotten more than 2,650,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Steyer also produced TV ads in which he accuses Trump of obstructing justice by firing then-FBI Director James Comey, taking money from foreign governments and bringing the country to the “brink of nuclear war.”

“People in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger, who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons,” he says in the ad.

"People in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger, who's mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons," he says in the ad.

Five articles of impeachment against Trump were introduced by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) on Nov. 15. But the lawmaker admitted that Republicans, who have a majority in the House, are unlikely to allow hearings on the articles.

The president responded to Steyer’s TV ads on Oct. 27, writing on Twitter, “Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!”

The digital billboards in Times Square will be on display for 10 minutes every hour until New Years’ Eve, according to BloombergPolitics.