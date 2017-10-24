Trump exchanged insults with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Twitter Oct. 24, 2017, hours before he was to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to build consensus for tax reform.

"Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!" he wrote.

The president also tweeted that Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee," that he isn't running for re-election because Trump didn't endorse him and that it was "sad" the senator was fighting the tax plan.

In response, Corker tweeted, "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff," referring to his prior statement that the White House is "an adult day care center."

Corker, who has openly feuded with the president for weeks, warned Trump in television interviews against interfering in congressional efforts to finalize the legislation to cut taxes and called the president's visit with Senate Republicans "a photo op."

The senator also said the president is consistently untruthful. "The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," he said.

He went on to say Trump has debased the United States and undermined its relationships around the world.

"I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in that way but he does," Corker said. "He is purposely breaking down relationships we have around the world that had been useful to our nation ... I think the debasement of our nation is what he'll be remembered most for."

