President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker again on Twitter Tuesday morning, calling him “liddle' Bob Corker” and criticizing his record.
“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” the president wrote. “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”
Corker responded to the president in a tweet calling him “utterly untruthful.”
