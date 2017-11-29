President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that actions by his disgraced former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, during the presidential transition were "lawful."

Flynn agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving into the pre-inaugural actions of Trump's inner circle when he pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

He was first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. election and potential collusion by Trump aides.

On Saturday, the president said he fired Flynn not for his "actions during the transition," but because "he lied to the Vice President and the FBI" about them.

Then on Sunday, Trump's personal attorney, John Dowd, said he drafted the tweet for the president and it was "my mistake." He added that it raised more questions about whether there had been attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

"I'm out of the tweeting business," Dowd told Axios. "I did not mean to break news."

Also on Sunday, the president tweeted that he never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

