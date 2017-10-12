President Donald Trump said Wednesday the licenses for NBC and other broadcast news networks should be challenged after NBC News reported that the president wanted to increase the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
"Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!" Trump tweeted on Oct. 11.
NBC News also reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron” and was considering resigning. Tillerson held a news conference to deny that he considered resigning, but did not answer questions about whether he called the president a “moron.”
The president deemed both stories “fake news” and tweeted several times about the network over the past few days.
Scroll down for more context on these tweets and more of the president's posts.
‘Licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked’
'Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan'
'Set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!'
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump retweets doctored video of golf ball hitting Clinton
‘Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner’
'Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody'
'Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!'
'Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart'
ADVERTISEMENT
'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham' and 'Flake Jeff Flake'
Kenneth Frazier 'will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!'
Sen. Blumenthal is a 'Vietnam con artist'
'Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW!'
'I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service'
ADVERTISEMENT