President Donald Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a tweet Tuesday night, writing that he has a “bigger & more powerful” “nuclear button.”
“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,’” the president wrote. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
The tweet rose concerns about a confrontation between the United States and North Korea, as no president has ever made such a public threat.
