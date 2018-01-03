Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Jan. 2, 2018, writing that he has a "bigger & more powerful" "nuclear button" in a tweet that rose concerns about a confrontation between the two nations.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'" the president wrote. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

The tweet followed Kim's New Year address in which he said he was open to speaking with South Korea and would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February. But U.S. officials said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not contribute to denuclearising North Korea.

Some foreign policy experts and others reacted with shock to the president's tweet.

"Spoken like a petulant ten year old," former counselor of the Department of State Eliot Cohen wrote on Twitter. "But one with nuclear weapons - for real - at his disposal. How responsible people around him, or supporting him, can dismiss this or laugh it off is beyond me."

"This madman is still the single most powerful person on the planet, with the ability to order the destruction of the world in just over four minutes," former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said in a tweet.

Despite the use of the word "button," the United States doesn't have a physical button to launch nuclear weapons.