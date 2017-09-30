President Donald Trump attacked the mayor of San Juan in a series of tweets Saturday morning.
The president said Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz had been "complimentary" until "the Democrats" told her she "must be nasty to Trump."
He then went on to accuse her of poor leadership.
His tweets came after Cruz was critical of the acting Homeland Security secretary calling the situation in Puerto Rico "a good news story." She begged for more help from the federal government as the island continues to struggle with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
