Poll finds opposition to short-term rental ban amid lasting affordability concerns in New York City

A new poll shows that majority of New York City residents oppose laws that restrict short-term rentals.

A majority of New York City residents oppose laws that restrict short-term rentals, according to a new survey from the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce that demonstrated voters’ consistent concerns about housing affordability in the leadup to the November mayoral election.

The poll, provided first to amNewYork, found that 78% of residents believe New York City’s law banning short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, should be revisited or are open to changing it, while 73% feel housing affordability is headed in the wrong direction.

Even more, 95% of residents, agreed that New Yorkers need “flexible ways” to afford living in New York City, according to the poll.

Local Law 18, which went into effect in 2023, essentially banned rentals less than 30 days unless the host is present. Proponents said the restrictions were necessary to boost the city’s long-term housing stock and prioritize residents over tourists amid record-low vacancy rates.

Many homeowners and business groups, including the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, argued that the law eliminates an income lifeline for homeowners and reduces tourism revenue. Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms, which saw their New York City listings plummet in the past two years, have been aggressive opponents of the law, endorsing a bill to amend it that is currently before the City Council.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for businesses, has said the law constricted tourism in Brooklyn and the other outer boroughs, where there are fewer hotels than Manhattan. The poll indicated particular concern about fewer visitors to outer boroughs, with 77% of respondents saying that was a “valid reason” to revisit the law.

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the chamber, said the poll demonstrates an urgent need to reform Local Law 18.

“As the affordability crisis in New York City continues to grow, our poll data shows that residents are demanding practical solutions that look to build more housing to scale,” Peers said in a press release with the poll. “New Yorkers also recognize that significantly restricting homeowners from activating their space for short-term rentals is not a solution to the growing problem, and in fact, hurts the local economy more than it helps.”

The poll came as New York City’s affordability crisis takes center stage in the mayoral race, with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani’s economic messaging helping drive his success in the Democratic primary. According to the survey, interest in revisiting the short-term rental law is higher among Mamdani’s supporters, at 84%.

But Mamdani indicated he would oppose changing the law while the city’s housing stock remains at record lows, saying New York City cannot afford more Airbnbs.

“That’s nearly 14 percent of all rental units that could be taken from our housing stock and turned into Airbnbs,” Mamdani said during a CBS interview in March. “What we need to do is create more housing.”

Affordable New York, Airbnb’s political action committee (PAC), spent nearly $450,000 opposing Mamdani in June, according to city data.

City Council is now considering Intro 1107, a bill introduced in December that would amend Local Law 18 by eliminating the residency requirement and increasing the maximum short-term tenants. The bill, which was introduced by Brooklyn Councilmember Farrah Louis, has the support of Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Affordable New York has financially supported seven of the bill’s eight co-sponsors, totaling over $1.1 million in 2025.

After the bill was introduced, a coalition of residents and advocates formed a coalition — “Tenants not Tourists” — in opposition, which included major civil rights and housing advocacy groups.

“Amid the ongoing housing crisis, it is nonsensical to convert residential homes into short-term rentals for tourists, instead of using this housing stock to help New Yorkers secure permanent housing,” said Robert Desir, staff attorney in the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society, at the time.

A 2018 analysis from the comptroller’s office attributed 9.2% of the total citywide rent increases to Airbnbs, which helped spur citywide opposition to short-term rentals. Airbnb fiercely pushed back against the report’s findings, but former Comptroller Scott Stringer insisted they were accurate, negating the companies’ claims.

The ban’s detractors argue that despite those findings, there has been no evidence that the ban — which has been active for less than two years — has significantly decreased rents. Meanwhile, hotel prices have risen dramatically.

New York City sued a Greenwich Village building in May for illegally operating a hotel, citing Local Law 18 and pointing to unsanitary conditions. The suit against Incentura Village House was the first test for Local Law 18 in court; litigation is ongoing, though the judge denied the city’s request for a preliminary injunction in mid-July.

In late June, the mayor’s office announced it would ramp up enforcement of Local Law 18. Mayor Eric Adams said it was a necessary measure to protect communities and residents.

“Illegal short-term rentals reduce the supply of permanent housing, drive up rents, and threaten the stability and affordability of our neighborhoods,” Adams said in a statement.

“We will continue using every tool at our disposal to make our city more affordable, preserve neighborhood integrity, and ensure that New York City remains a place where working-class New Yorkers can live and thrive,” Adams added.

Even so, homeowners are not immune from those same rising costs, said Christine Pearle, executive director and CEO of Communities for New York, a non-profit advocating for homeowners.

“Policymakers should create fair and transparent rules that allow responsible homeowners to earn supplemental income — while also protecting affordability and quality of life for all New Yorkers,” Pearle said in a statement.