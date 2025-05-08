WE HAVE A POPE: White smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel as cardinals elect new Catholic Church leader on second day of conclave

White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on the second day of the conclave, signaling that cardinals had reached a majority vote to select a successor to Pope Francis.

The identity and chosen name of the new leader of the Catholic Church will be revealed Thursday afternoon when he appears on the main balcony in St. Peter’s Square, where faithful have been gathered since the papal conclave began on May 7.

The introduction will be preceded with an announcement featuring the Latin phrase Habemus papam (We have a pope), followed by the new pontiff’s identity and the name he has taken for his papacy.

The ancient ritual behind closed doors to choose the new Bishop of Rome saw 133 cardinals locked into the Sistine Chapel to make the secretive, prayerful deliberation. Only cardinals under 80 could vote in the conclave that elects a new pope — a rule established in 1970 by Pope Paul VI to encourage the selection of younger, forward-looking candidates.

At the time of Pope Francis’ death, there were 252 members of the College of Cardinals. 135 were eligible to vote in the conclave, but two dropped out due to illness.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, leader of the Archdiocese of New York, was part of the conclave Thursday.

Following the majority vote, ceremonial proceedings continued inside the Sistine Chapel. The senior-ranking cardinal first asked the pope-elect in Latin if he accepts the role. After saying yes, he was then asked what name he would like to use as pope, according to Vatican News.

A Vatican official writes down his acceptance and chosen name in an official document, with two witnesses present. At that moment, the conclave officially ends. Vatican staff are then allowed to enter and begin discussing any urgent matters with the new pope.

Before appearing to the public, the new pope steps into the “Room of Tears,” where he changes out of his cardinal robes and into papal garments. He takes a few moments for private prayer. He then returns to the Sistine Chapel for a brief ceremony and later stops in the Pauline Chapel for silent prayer before the official announcement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly with further information and local reaction.