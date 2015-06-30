Schedule of Pope Francis’ NYC visit

He will be in NYC from Sept. 24-26.

Pope Francis will be in a New York state of mind in September, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday with the release of the pontiff’s official schedule.

The pope will arrive in Washington D.C. on Sept. 22 and will visit with President Obama on Sept. 23rd. He will address Congress on Sept. 24 and then head to NYC, where he will visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the United Nations and give mass at Madison Square Garden.

Pope Francis will depart New York on Sept. 26, where he will head for Philadelphia.

Here is Pope Francis’ New York City schedule:

Sept. 24:

5:00 p.m. Arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport

6:45 p.m. Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Sept. 25:

8:30 a.m. Visit to the United Nations and Address to the United Nations General Assembly

11:30 a.m. Multi-religious service at 9/11 Memorial and Museum, World Trade Center

4:00 p.m. Visit to Our Lady Queen of Angels School, East Harlem

6:00 p.m. Mass at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26:

8:40 a.m. Departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport

9:30 a.m. Arrival at Atlantic Aviation, Philadelphia