Cardinal Timothy Dolan is expected to soon depart his post as Archbishop of New York, per multiple reports this week.

Pope Leo XIV is reportedly expected to accept Dolan’s resignation this week. Cardinal Dolan, who reached the mandatory retirement age for bishops of 75, submitted his letter of resignation in February to Pope Francis.

Under Catholic doctrine, the pontiff has the option to either accept a bishop’s resignation or refuse it, allowing the bishop to continue his ministries for another five years. Francis did not act on Dolan’s resignation letter before his death in April.

Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, appears poised to act now and accept Dolan’s resignation imminently, according to published reports.

The New York Post reported that the Holy Father is considering naming Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, IL, in suburban Chicago, to replace Dolan. Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive who launched “The Catholic Channel” on Sirius satellite radio, posted on Dec. 15 about the pending change.

“Strong rumors that @Pontifex has accepted the resignation of @CardinalDolan and will appoint Bishop Ron Hicks of Joliet, IL,” he wrote.

amNewYork has reached out to the Archdiocese of New York for confirmation of the changes and is awaiting a response.

The reports follow the Archdiocese’s announcement last week that it would be selling one of its prime real estate properties on Madison Avenue for nearly $500 million to help settle ongoing child sex abuse claims against churches.

Earlier this month, the New York Archdiocese said it will use money from other real estate sales and make other budget reductions to set up a $300 million fund to pay for a settlement with 1,300 people who accused its priests and staff of sexual assault as it enters a 60-day mediation process with victim attorneys.

Cardinal Dolan: A ‘folksy and relatable’ style

Dolan is known for being a charismatic, likable figure in the New York religion scene. New Yorkers flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Dolan upon hearing rumors of his retirement.

“During COVID, I watched Cardinal Dolan say mass every Sunday,” one X poster said. “I very much enjoyed his folksy and relatable sermons. God bless him and watch over him as he transitions. I am not excited that a Cardinal appointed by Pope Benedict is being replaced by an appointment by Pope Francis.”

Another person wrote, “I absolutely love Cardinal Dolan. I will miss his interviews. What a great man.”

Born in Missouri on Feb. 6, 1950, he was ordained a priest at St. Louis’ Holy Infant Church in 1976. Working his way up the Catholic ladder, in 2009, he was appointed the 10th archbishop of New York by Benedict XVI. He succeeded Cardinal Edward Egan, who had reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Three years later, then-Archbishop Dolan was elevated to cardinal by Pope Benedict. Cardinal Dolan would participate in two papal conclaves: the first in 2013 to elect Francis following Benedict’s resignation; and in 2025, which saw Leo XIV chosen to succeed the late Pope Francis.

According to the Diocese of Joliet website, Hicks, Dolan’s presumed replacement, was named the sixth bishop of the diocese by Pope Francis in July 2020. He was installed at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet on Sept. 29, 2020.