Liam is the new king of New York City baby names, while Olivia continues to reign supreme.

The popular boy’s moniker, which traces its roots to the Irish Uilliam, or William, showed up on 710 birth certificates in 2016, according to data released by the city Department of Health on Wednesday. Olivia appeared on 564.

Liam claimed his crown from Ethan, which held the top spot in 2015.

Olivia remained the most popular baby name for girls for the second year in a row, followed by Sophia, Emma, Isabella and Mia.

Jacob came in second, followed by Ethan, Noah and Aiden.

Fun fact: Liam and Olivia were the third most popular names in 2014.

Health officials said 120,367 babies were born in the city in 2016, a decrease of 1.1 percent from 2015. Boys accounted for 61,632 of the births and girls for 58,735.

Women from Brooklyn, the city’s most populous borough, led with 40,125 births, and Queens moms came in second with 26,794.

There were 19,474 babies born to moms from the Bronx, 17,199 to Manhattan moms and 5,357 to Staten Island moms.

Some parents looked to stars of stage and screen for their baby name inspiration. Selena came in 120th on the list and Zendaya ranked the 142nd most popular name. For boys, Zayn ranked number 126.