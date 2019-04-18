LATEST PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
News

The NYC metro area's population is still No. 1, per 2018 Census Bureau estimates

Brooklyn has the ninth-highest population by county in the country, with about 2.58 million people.

The latest Census Bureau population estimates put the

The latest Census Bureau population estimates put the New York metropolitan area at the top of list. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

New York remains the largest metropolitan area in the country — by far — according to the latest Census Bureau population estimates released Thursday. 

The 2018 population estimates were released before the 2020 Census, the official count that is done every decade.

Brooklyn had the ninth-highest population by county in the country, with about 2.58 million people living in the borough, according to the estimates. But that was less than the about 2.59 million people the Census recorded there in July 2017.

And while Los Angeles County took the top spot for county population — with a total recorded population of about 10.1 million people — the New York metropolitan area (which includes New York, Newark and Jersey City) had a population of about 19.98 million people, well surpassing it's west coast counterpart. Only 13.3 million people were recorded in The Los Angeles metropolitan area, according to the data. 

Across the country, cities in the south and west saw the most population growth. The area that includes Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington saw the most growth of any metropolitan area.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Sunrise in Redwood National Park These 9 photos will help you relax on Stress Awareness Day
Firefighters douse flames shooting from the roof of Massive fire ravages Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Elizabeth Diller, the architect behind The Shed, a The design behind The Shed
The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, is Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
The Bay Ridge Model Railroad Club has been Railroad club faces relocation after 70 years