Federal authorities on Wednesday released a six-count indictment charging alleged Port Authority bomber Akayed Ullah with material support for the Islamic State group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and other terrorism-related charges.

Ullah, 27, a Brooklynite of Bangladeshi descent, is accused of leaving a pipe bomb in an underground corridor connected to the Port Authority near Times Square on Dec. 11, injuring himself and three others in the explosion. No one was killed.

He could face up to life in prison on charges in the indictment, which include bombing a public transport system, committing a terrorist attack against a mass transport system, destruction of public property with an explosive and using a destructive device in a crime of violence.

After Ullah’s arrest, he allegedly told investigators, “I did it for the Islamic State,” and said he wanted to terrorize Americans due to anger over Mideast policies. The morning of the bombing he allegedly posted a Facebook message saying, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.”