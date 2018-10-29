News Port Authority bombing suspect Akayed Ullah heads to trial Prosecutors allege Ullah attempted to blow himself up in a pedestrian tunnel under 42nd Street. Jury selection in the trial for Port Authority bombing suspect Akayed Ullah begins Monday. Photo Credit: Composite: AFP / Getty Images / NYC TLC; John Roca By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore Updated October 29, 2018 10:04 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a man accused of detonating a pipe bomb in a Times Square subway station almost a year ago. Prosecutors allege Akayed Ullah made the bomb in his Brooklyn apartment, strapped it to his body and then attempted to blow himself up in a pedestrian tunnel under 42nd Street on Dec. 11, 2017, during morning rush hour. Prosecutors have said Ullah is a terrorist, pointing to statements he made after his arrest that he acted in aid of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Ullah, a Bangladeshi-born immigrant, is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transportation system and other crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial, taking place in U.S. District Court in Manhattan before Judge Richard Sullivan, is expected to last one to two weeks. The trial comes days after pipe bombs were delivered to CNN’s Manhattan office and to prominent Democrats, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Ullah was 27 at the time of the attack. He was married and the father of a preschooler, both of whom were living in Bangladesh. Since coming to the United States in 2011, Ullah had worked as a car-service driver and an electrician. Prosecutors allege that Ullah came to hate the United States after watching ISIS videos. Last week, Judge Sullivan ruled that jurors could be shown the videos. Ullah and three others were injured when he detonated the pipe bomb, which consisted of screws, Christmas lights and a nine-volt battery. No one died in the attack. By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic ISIS videos allowed in Port Authority bombing trialAkayed Ullah, 28, a Bangladeshi man from Brooklyn, is facing up to life in prison. Accused Port Authority bomber: 'More is coming'Ullah allegedly detonated a pipe bomb in a tunnel under Times Square last December. Port Authority bombing suspect pleads not guilty to terror chargesAkayed Ullah is charged with material support for the Islamic State, use of a weapon of mass destruction and other terrorism-related crimes. Suspected Port Authority bomber held without bailAkayed Ullah appeared at a court hearing Wednesday through a video feed. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.