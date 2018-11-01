A slogan from an ISIS video was written on two passports of the man accused of detonating a pipe bomb almost a year ago inside a subway corridor beneath Times Square, an FBI agent testified on Thursday.

FBI Special Agent Andrew Mitchell said the slogan, “O America Die In Your Rage,” was scrawled on one of the passports of defendant Akayed Ullah. A second Ullah passport had the slogan, “Die In Your Rage.”

The agent, testifying in Ullah’s trial in Manhattan federal court, said the passports were found in a jacket pocket during a search of Ullah’s Brooklyn apartment hours after he detonated his bomb on Dec. 11.

Earlier Thursday, the jury of eight women and four men was shown a clip of the ISIS video, “Flames of War II,” in which the phrase, “So die in your rage, America,” is displayed on a photograph of the U.S. Congress in session.

Ullah, in a police interview after his arrest in December, said he had watched the ISIS video, which was released less than two weeks before the bomb attack, according to testimony.

Prosecutors allege Ullah, now 28, made the pipe bomb in his apartment, strapped it to his body and then attempted to blow himself up in a narrow hallway connecting two subway stations under 42nd Street. The attack took place during the morning rush hour.

Ullah and three others were injured when he detonated the bomb, which consisted of screws, Christmas lights and a nine-volt battery. No one died in the attack.

Prosecutors have said Ullah is a terrorist, pointing to statements he made after his arrest that he acted in aid of ISIS, also known as the Islamic State.

A Bangladeshi-born immigrant, Ullah is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transportation system and other crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial comes days after pipe bombs were delivered to CNN’s Manhattan office and to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Monday, none of the prospective jurors said the recent attacks would prevent them from rendering a verdict.

Ullah was 27 at the time of the attack. He was married and the father of a preschooler; both his wife and child were living in Bangladesh.

Since coming to the United States in 2011, Ullah had worked as a car-service driver and an electrician.

Prosecutors allege that Ullah came to hate the United States after watching ISIS videos. Last week, Sullivan ruled that jurors could be shown the videos, which occurred Wednesday and Thursday.

Ullah’s attorney have said he is not a member of ISIS and sought to blow himself up because he was “a deeply troubled, isolated man.”