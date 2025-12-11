BREAKING: Port Authority bus slams into building in Midtown

The scene of the crash.

A Port Authority bus slammed into a building in Midtown during the Thursday evening rush hour, amNewYork has learned.

The bus crashed into scaffolding and appears to have made contact with a building at 41st Street and Lexington Avenue. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, just before sunset.

So far, sources close to the incident have reported that one person appears to be injured.

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area with yellow tape as bystanders gathered around the site.

amNewYork contacted the Port Authority for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.