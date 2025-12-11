Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

BREAKING: Port Authority bus slams into building in Midtown

By & Posted on
large bus crash into scaffolding in Midtown
The scene of the crash.
Photo by Dean Moses

A Port Authority bus slammed into a building in Midtown during the Thursday evening rush hour, amNewYork has learned.

The bus crashed into scaffolding and appears to have made contact with a building at 41st Street and  Lexington Avenue. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, just before sunset.

So far, sources close to the incident have reported that one person appears to be injured. 

bus crash into scaffolding
Police stand watch at the scene of a bus collision in Midtown on Dec. 11, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area with yellow tape as bystanders gathered around the site. 

amNewYork contacted the Port Authority for more information and is awaiting a response. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

About the Author

Barbara Russo-Lennon

Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork. She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple.

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More in News

More from around NYC