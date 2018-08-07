Akayed Ullah, the Bangladeshi man from Brooklyn who allegedly detonated a pipe bomb in a commuter tunnel under Times Square last December, warned that “more is coming” after his arrest, prosecutors disclosed in a new court filing on Tuesday.

“The defendant began chanting ‘more is coming’ to a correctional officer,” according to the government’s response to a motion to dismiss filed in federal court in Manhattan. ”He then told the officer: ‘you started this war, we will finish it. More is coming, you’ll see.’”

The previously unreported threat came just 11 days after Ullah’s Dec. 11 arrest at the scene of the explosion, which injured him and three others but didn’t cause any fatalities.

Ullah, 28, is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to the Islamic State, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transport system and other crimes.

On the morning of the attack, officials have said, he posted a Facebook message saying, “Trump you failed to protect your nation,” and when he was arrested he said he carried out the attack in the name of the Islamic State and chose a busy weekday morning to terrorize as many as possible.

The pipe bomb was filled with metal screws.

In the new filing, the government described what it called “additional unprompted” remarks made by Ullah while detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the federal jail in Manhattan.

On Dec. 14, he allegedly told a law enforcement officer, “System is not working, think who will come after me,” and repeatedly warned, “More is coming.”

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His later threat that “you started this war, we will finish it” came on Dec. 22, the government said.

The disclosures came in a government response to a motion to dismiss the indictment based on what the defense argues are technical flaws in some of the charges. A defense lawyer did not return a call for comment.