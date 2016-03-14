2 people and a dog stabbed in possible gang-related attacks in Queens, police say

The two victims and the dog are expected to survive, police said.

A teenager, his dog and a 23-year-old man were stabbed in possible gang-related attacks over the weekend in Queens, police said.

The 16-year-old and his dog were approached by two men in the vicinity of 80th Street and Northern Boulevard on Sunday who asked him about a local street gang known as ABK, police said.

When the teen said no, the attackers stabbed him and slashed the dog on the back, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Both he and the dog were expected to survive, police said.

A little while later, authorities said a 23-year-old man was stabbed nearby by a group of men who also asked him about ABK. He was also expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Authorities described the first suspect as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect was also a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black and yellow baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket and light-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).