Marijuana, mushrooms, PCP among drugs found in massive Brooklyn bust, cops say

Philip Feng and Victor Bae are facing a long list of charges, police said.

Two men are accused of running a lucrative drug enterprise in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, police said investigators watched as Philip Feng, 36, and Victor Bae, 35, loaded a container into a truck at ABF Freight on Maspeth Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and then followed them to 234 Java St. in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where the men unloaded the container.

Upon further investigation, police said 300 pounds of marijuana were discovered in the truck.

Authorities said a search warrant executed at the Java Street address the following day turned up a massive amount of drugs, including 100 pounds of marijuana, 1,100 packed containers of retail-ready marijuana, mushrooms, liquid THC, liquid PCP, and liquid HGH. The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.5 million, according to police.

A .22 North American Arms revolver and $100,000 in cash were also recovered at the scene, police said.

Authorities estimated the drug operation made about $10 million a year.

Feng and Bae, both of Brooklyn, are facing a slew of charges including criminal sale of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance.