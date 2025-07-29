Commuters leaning on the new metal bars that replaced wooden benches in the West 4th Street station.

The MTA reported a power outage near the W. 4th Street – Washington Square subway station in Greenwich Village, leaving many commuters without B and C train service during the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

B and C train service remained suspended in both directions as of 8:59 a.m. on July 29 as MTA workers tried to determine the cause of the power loss.

Some B and C trains were running by 9:30, but as of 9:30, the MTA said no additional trains would be departing from the first and last stations.

MTA officials said they are still determining the cause of the outage.

For service to Manhattan, commuters are advised to take the 1 train at Central Park West. They can also take a 1, R or W train for nearby local service on Broadway and 7th Avenue. Anyone in Brooklyn who was planning to take the C train can take an A train. For B train service in Brooklyn, travelers can take the Q train.

For B train service in the Bronx, commuters are advised to take the 4 or D train.

Bus service in Brooklyn is also available.

More information is at mta.info.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.