Winning $298 million Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station

The ticket was purchased at Arnold’s Service Station in East New York.

One lucky person bought the winning $298.3 million Powerball ticket at a Brooklyn gas station, lottery officials said.

The ticket was purchased at Arnold’s Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York and matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing: 5, 25, 38, 52, 67, and Powerball 24.

The jackpot was at $298.3 million and has a cash option of $180.2 million.

The winner has not yet come forward.

This is the third time this year a winning ticket has been sold in New York and the eighth time this year the Powerball jackpot has been won, lottery officials said.

Three other tickets matched the five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing. Those tickets, which were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin, have a $1 million prize.