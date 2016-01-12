Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.5B

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $1.5 billion.

Nobody won Saturday’s lottery draw, sending Wednesday’s jackpot soaring. Each day the jackpot has gone up and is now at an estimated $1.5 billion — the largest in U.S. history.

According to the New York Lottery, a second-prize ticket for Saturday’s draw worth $1 million was sold at Chef Hong Inc. in Queens, and another was sold on Long Island.

To win the big prize, a ticketholder must match all five white balls as well as the red Powerball. The winner would have the option to take an immediate lump sum of $930 million or to receive annual payments over the next 30 years.

But the odds probably aren’t in your favor: There’s a one-in-292-million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot. That means a ticketholder is more likely to win an Oscar (one in 7 million chance) or become president (one in 10 million shot) than take home the big prize.

Tickets cost $2, and you have until 10 p.m. on Wednesday to grab a ticket. The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m., and you can watch it live on a number of local stations.