Pregnant woman, friend stabbed on subway in the Bronx, cops say

The women were arguing with the man when he pulled out a knife, police said.

A pregnant woman and her 21-year-old friend were stabbed on a 2 train in the Bronx on Thursday, June 8, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

A 24-year-old pregnant woman who was stabbed on the subway in the Bronx on Thursday evening offered her side of the story from her hospital bed on Friday.

The woman, identified in published reports as Shaday Tripp, said she had just sat on her friend’s lap on a crowded northbound 2 train around 6:40 p.m. when she grazed the leg of the man sitting next to her. She said she apologized to the man, but when it happened again he went off.

“. . . He started cursing, and then my best friend said, ‘What was the problem?’ And after she said that, he got up, he got angry, and then he just pulled the knife out of his pocket and he just stabbed me in my neck. And then after he stabbed me, he stabbed my friend,” Tripp said in a video posted on WABC-TV/7.

The suspect, Derrick Wilson, 50, ran off the train at Prospect Avenue, but was stopped by Good Samaritans on the platform, police said. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tripp and her 21-year-old friend, who was stabbed in the arm, were taken to Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center. The friend was treated and released, and Tripp was last listed in stable condition on Friday, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at an unrelated news conference on Friday.

“From what I understand, the baby is fine,” Boyce added.

Tripp, who is about five months pregnant, said she is homeless and was recently kicked out of a shelter for not having proper identification.

A knife was recovered from the roof of a building near the Prospect Avenue station, police said.

Wilson has 16 prior arrests, according to the NYPD.